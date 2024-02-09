Super Eagles Coach Peseiro To Leave After AFCON, May Join Egyptian Side

A top source at Egyptian side Zamalek said the head coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Jose Peseiro will leave the team at the end of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro's deal with the Nigerian team will run out after the tournament, although there is a option of a further two year deal after he took the team to the semi final of the AFCON hence meeting the target for an extension.

However, the extension is down to him accepting it and he confirmed last week that he isn't keen on extending his stay with the Super Eagles, but it is believed that he will come clear with his decision at the end of the tournament.

From the look of things, it appears a deal has been struck already with the Portuguese to take over at Zamalek with a source saying a welcome video is being prepared by the club with materials from a Nigerian photographer, who is at the AFCON.

"They paid a photographer in Nigeria good money to get them his pictures and videos for the unveiling immediately after the tournament.

An agreement is on ground already and it is why Zamalek still haven't appointed a manager in permanent capacity".