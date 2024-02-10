EFCC Declares Godwin Emefiele's Wife , Three Others Wanted Over Alleged Billions Of Naira Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared the wife of immediate Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Mrs Margaret Emefiele wanted
Also declared wanted are three others
The graft agency is a statement issued on Friday it was gathered declared them wanted of financial crime and embezzlement running into billions of Naira
Margaret is the Chief Executive of Dummies Oil and Gas Ltd
Her last known address was 3B Iru Close , Ikoyi Lagos
Her husband Godwin Emefiele is currently standing trial for alleged grafts