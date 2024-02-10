EFCC Declares Godwin Emefiele's Wife , Three Others Wanted Over Alleged Billions Of Naira Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared the wife of immediate Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Mrs Margaret Emefiele wanted

Also declared wanted are three others

The graft agency is a statement issued on Friday it was gathered declared them wanted of financial crime and embezzlement running into billions of Naira

Margaret is the Chief Executive of Dummies Oil and Gas Ltd

Her last known address was 3B Iru Close , Ikoyi Lagos

Her husband Godwin Emefiele is currently standing trial for alleged grafts