Rivers State Governor " Dashes " Super Eagles Keeper Nwabali N20m

Governor Fubara announced the cash gift of N20m to the goalkeeper for his impressive performance when he hosted Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali and the latest Basketball Champions, Rivers Hoopers at the Rivers State Government House on Friday.

The governor also nominated him for a state award, Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS), the second-highest honour awarded to individuals who have excelled in their profession, and for high profile politicians like serving and former governors.

Super Eagles’ crew who were present at the ceremony, including Coach Jose Peseiro and Finidi George equally received a cash reward of N30m for their efforts at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.