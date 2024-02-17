38 Years After, Court Orders AGF To Re-open Investigation Into Dele Giwa's Death

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, to re-open the investigation and prosecution of the killers of the founder of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa.

Giwa was blown up on October 19, 1986 in his Lagos office through a letter bomb.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, while delivering judgment on Friday in a suit against the AGF, held that the chief law officer of the country is under obligation to prosecute and penalize killers of media practitioners in the country.

The court, therefore, also ordered that the killings of other journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties must be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted in line with the provisions of the law.

Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda had sued the AGF for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.

In his judgement, Justice Ekwo ordered the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection and safety of lives of journalists as enshrined in Sections 33, 39 of the Constitution and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.