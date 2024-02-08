Richest Igbo Man In Ivory Coast Dies Watching Super Eagles Match

Chukwudi Iwuchukwu wrote

High Chief Osondu Nwoye was the richest Igbo businessman based in Ivory Coast before yesterday, but what the late Anambra-born billionaire did not see coming Is watching his darling Super Eagles play yesterday in Ivory Coast, where he lives and runs his flourishing business, going to ultimately cost him his life?

By this time yesterday, High Chief Osondu was still alive, hale, and hearty.

He travelled to Bourke, the city that hosted the Super Eagles match yesterday, to watch his darling Super Eagles play

He loves football and is patriotic for his home country.

According to eyewitnesses, the High Chief was on top of the moon, shouting on top of voice, when Victor Osimen scored that second goal, which was later cancelled by VAR.

May be the shock of seeing the goal cancelled and penalty awarded to South Africa was too much to bear for his fragile heart, which failed immediately, which resulted in the High Chief collapsing inside the stadium.

All the frenetic efforts to revive him failed, as he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the whole country was rejoicing yesterday, the people of the Amanuike community in Anambra State, where he came from, were mourning.

They just lost an illustrious person, the richest man in the community, who was an iroko who provided shelter, shade, and succour to many in that community.

During his lifetime, his title name was Nwachinemelu of Amanuike.

His immediate family is in mourning too.

They just lost a friend, a father, and a benefactor.

A reminder to the rest of us suffering from underlying illnesses like high blood pressure. to stay away from watching tension-soaked Super Eagles matches.

At the end of the day, it is not worth it.

Because the late Chief was not an outlier, many people slumped to death watching the match yesterday, and this includes a serving youth corper serving in Adamawa.

The other side of watching football, which we wouldn't discuss well enough,

May their souls rest in peace.