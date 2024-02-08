KWASU Deputy Bursar Dies Watching Super Eagles AFCON Semi-finals

Ayuba Abdullahi, the deputy bursar of Kwara State University, Malete, is dead.

He reportedly died on Wednesday night, while watching the semi-finals between Nigeria and South Africa in the ongoing AFCON.

According to sources close to the deceased but who spoke on condition of anonymity said Abdullahi went to a sports centre in the Sango area before he started feeling uneasy.

“The Deputy Bursar watched the Nigeria/South Africa match from the beginning till the end of the extra time, till it was time for a penalty kick.

“He complained that he was feeling dizzy, so he said he needed to go back home and rest not knowing that his BP had gone up.

“On getting home, he collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital in Sango and he was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and before he could be attended to, he died.

“He was buried on Thursday morning according to Islamic rites,” one of the sources said.

A statement by the university said: “This is to announce the death of Mr. Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi of the Bursary Department.

“Janazah will be held this morning, and his remains will be interred at the Hausa Muslim cemetery, Apata Yakuba, Oyun area, Ilorin, at 9 am.”