Popular Radio Presenter Juliet Anozie ( Ada Igbo ) of Dream FM Enugu has died after a protracted illness

The announcement was made in this short statement issued by her family

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that our beloved Mother Mrs Juliet Anozie, Adaigbo journeyed to the great beyond yesterday. We indulge you all to put her family in your prayers in these trying times 🙏🙏🙏..

Signed

Anozie Family