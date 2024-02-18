Breaking : LASG Set To Start Collection Of Toll Fees At Ikoyi Link Bridge , As FG Shutdown 3rd Mainland Bridge

 All is now set for the reintroduction of tolling fees on the Ikoyi Link bridge

CKNNews investigation reveals that the Lekki tollgate Concession company has concluded plans to reintroduce the fees anytime from now

The toll fees were suspended at the Lekki and Ikoyi bridge tollgates during the #ENDSARS protest in Lagos 







An attempt to reintroduce the tolls were comprehensively resisted by Lagosians 

But CKNNews observed during a visit to the Ikoyi link bridge on Saturday that the Contractors have started erecting signs on the bridge 

The notice informed motorists to get their epayment cards because cash will not be accepted 

There have not been a statement from the Lagos State Government or LCC on the issue as at the time of going to press 

Meanwhile the Federal Ministry of Works have announced the closure of the 3rd Mailand bridge Lagos for 24 hours between 12 midnight on Sunday and Monday midnight for repairs of the bridge 
