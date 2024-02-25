Police Arrest Eight Suspected Robbers On Wanted List In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested eight suspected armed robbers on its wanted list.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Hundeyin stated that the suspects, who belonged to two syndicates, were arrested after weeks of discreet and intense investigation.

The police spokesman alleged that the suspects specialise in robbing residents of Lagos and snatching vehicles at gunpoint.

While some of the suspects were arrested in the state, Hundeyin said detectives trailed others to Iwo in Osun State and Ibadan in Oyo State.

He added that the suspects were between 22 and 32 age range.

He further disclosed that the suspects were also allegedly responsible for the murder of a police officer, and stealing his rifle in the Iju Ishaga area of the state on Dec. 9, 2023.

He said that the rifle has since been recovered during the first set of arrests.

“Other items recovered from the suspects included one pump-action rifle, five locally-made pistols, 30 live cartridges and charms,” he said.

There have been cases of several cases of armed robbery across the state.

NAN



