Coup : Nigeria Restores Electricity Supply To Niger As ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions

Nigeria has agreed to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday lifted the sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina-Faso and Guinea.

The sanctions were lifted after the extraordinary summit of ECOWAS on the political, peace and security situation in the sub-region held at the State House Conference Hall, Abuja.

A former head of state of Nigeria and founding leader of ECOWAS, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), had on Wednesday urged the regional bloc to lift all sanctions imposed on the three countries. He had also asked the three countries to withdraw their notices to quit ECOWAS.

Electricity supply to the West African country was cut off at the height of the coup that ousted the civilian government in the country 

