Ondo Gov Nominates Kayode Ajulo, Five Others Commissioners





The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has named Kayode Ajulo, SAN, and five others as commissioner-nominees.

The names of the nominees have therefore been sent to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

The governor had earlier picked a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Olaide Adelami, as the deputy governor of the state.

This came a few hours after the governor sacked all the commissioners and special advisers on Wednesday.

The statement on nominees read, “The nominees are Mrs. Omowumi Isaac; Mr. Olukayode A. Ajulo, SAN; Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan; Akinwumi Sowore and Mr. Oseni Oyeniyi.”

The statement added that the governor has also appointed the following individuals as Special Advisers: Olugbenga Omole -Special Adviser on Information and Strategy; Mrs. Olamide Falana -Special Adviser on Gender Affairs, and Mr. Alabi Johnson – Special Adviser on Energy.

Aiyedatiwa succeded late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died of prostrate cancer at the age of 67 in Germany in December 2023.



