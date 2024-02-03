Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates Super Eagles On Victory Over Angola , Remembers Sam Okwaraji

Former Super Eagles captain and Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Nwankwo Kanu, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their 1-0 victory over Angola in the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament.

Nwankwo sent his congratulatory message in a video he posted on his X handle on Friday.

According to Kanu, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will get to the finals in the 2023 African Cup of Nations and no country can stop them.

The caption read, "Today's victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

"As we celebrate this triumph, we also honour the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

"His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on. #WeRememberOkwaraji #RIP"

Ademola Lookman scored the only goal against Angola that qualified Nigeria for the semi-finals at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Kanu came to national limelight in 1993, when he was top scorer at the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by Japan.

He captained Nigeria to win the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, scoring memorable goals, including the tie deciding semifinal strike against Brazil.

The former Super Eagles star also played for Inter Milan, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

He was a member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles,’ the Arsene Wenger-led side that went a whole season undefeated in the English Premier League.

Credit: X | papiloKanu