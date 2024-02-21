NYSC DG Gen Ahmed Visits His Former Landlord In Osun State ( Video)

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed paid a visit to his former landlord in Iree, Osun State where he served as a corps member many years back.

A video revealing the moment of the reunion was posted on the official Facebook account of NYSC on Tuesday, February 20.

In the video, the DG could be heard saying that he cannot come to Osun and return without paying a visit.





The caption reads: "Brigadier General YD Ahmed today reconnected with his landlord in Iree when he was a serving corps member in Osun State many years ago. It is good to be good."

The two men also recounted old memories of others who lived in the compound with them.

Source: Facebook | NYSC

Video

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/ktg3motJZuiSnpvo/?mibextid=oFDknk

