NYSC DG Gen Ahmed Visits His Former Landlord In Osun State ( Video)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed paid a visit to his former landlord in Iree, Osun State where he served as a corps member many years back.

A video revealing the moment of the reunion was posted on the official Facebook account of NYSC on Tuesday, February 20.

In the video, the DG could be heard saying that he cannot come to Osun and return without paying a visit.



The caption reads: "Brigadier General YD Ahmed today reconnected with his landlord in Iree when he was a serving corps member in Osun State many years ago. It is good to be good."

The two men also recounted old memories of others who lived in the compound with them.

Source: Facebook | NYSC

Video 

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/ktg3motJZuiSnpvo/?mibextid=oFDknk

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال