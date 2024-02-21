EFCC Arrests 'Pilot' For N1bn Fraud In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Captain Nuhu Haruna  for an alleged criminal breach of trust to the tune of  N1,020,000.000 (One Billion, Twenty Million Naira) only.

The suspect was arrested when a petitioner alleged that sometime in December 2023, he was introduced to the suspect for the purpose of a foreign exchange transaction involving N1,020,000.00. 

He allegedly paid the money into the suspect's account  to offer him its dollar equivalent. He explained that the suspect furnished him with evidence of payments made which turned out to be false as he never received the dollar equivalent.

Preliminary investigation showed that Haruna, who claimed to be an airline captain, allegedly diverted the money for his personal use by buying properties and vehicles which he intended to use for the start up of his alleged airline company, Air Unity Aviation Services.

A landed property purchased at N155,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand Naira) and another purchased  at N350,000 (Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira),  three 18-Seater Toyota Hiace buses imprinted with the logo of Air Unity Aviation Services and four exotic cars were traced to the suspect.

He would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations

