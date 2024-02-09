More Tragedy From Nigeria-S’African Match As Father Of Two Dies In Ogun

A 43-year-old man, Mikail Osundiji, died while watching the semi-final football match between Nigeria and the Republic of South Africa in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The sister Nofisat who narrated the incident said his brother of heart attack during the match

She appealed to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun to come to the assistance of the family, particularly through scholarships so as to enable the children left behind complete their education, up to the university level.

The death of Osundiji adds to the list of casualties from the Nigeria/South Africa match.