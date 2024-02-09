Military Deploys Soldiers In Ekiti To Tackle Insecurity

Military personnel deployed by the Nigerian Army headquarters arrived at Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Thursday.

The deployment is meant to beef up security across the state.

This was disclosed in a video posted on the state government's Facebook page on Thursday, with the caption, "Massive deployment of military personnel arrives in Ekiti to boost security in the state."

Speaking to journalists at the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, John Larr said, "There will no be hiding place for any bandits or criminals because we will comb the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State, I will know no boundary.

"There will be no nights and no days because we will do our work and clear the bushes 24 hours and I want to say that we are starting now, we just came now and we are starting now."

The state governor's Special Adviser on Security, Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana, assured the people of the state that by the end of the operation, all the forests would be safe and farmers would be free to go to the farm again.

On January 30, two traditional rulers returning from a meeting in the state were killed by suspected kidnappers.

The traditional rulers were David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti; and Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti.

On the same day, gunmen kidnapped six pupils of Apostolic Faith School, three teachers, and a driver as the school bus headed for Eporo-Ekiti from Emure.