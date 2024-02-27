Lagos Commissioner Of Police Meets NLC Leaders

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has met with chairperson of Lagos Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Funmi Sessi.

Lagos Police spokesman made this known in a post on his X handle on Monday, February 26.

He wrote: “ONGOING: CP Adegoke Fayoade meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress led by the Lagos NLC Chairperson, Comrade Funmi Sessi.

“The NLC has assured in their notification letter submitted to the Commissioner of Police that their members will remain peaceful throughout the protest.

“The CP has equally assured that the Police will be on ground throughout the protest to ensure their security.”



