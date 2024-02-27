Death Roll : Well Wishers Celebrate Rev. King On Birthday

Well-wishers of Senior Pastor of the Christian Praying Assembly, Reverend Chukwuemeka Ezeugo popularly known as Reverend King have reportedly taken out 13 pages from a newspaper (Not The Nation) to celebrate him on his birthday.

Reverend King made news in August 2006 after he set seven members of his church on fire for indulging in fornication. One of them later died from the injuries she sustained from the incident.

A Lagos state High court sentenced him to death by hanging after finding him guilty for setting seven members of his church on fire for indulging in fornication from which a member died from the injuries sustained from the incident in 2006.

He approached the Lagos Court of Appeal in 2007 but it upheld the ruling of death by hanging as well as the Supreme Court in 2016.

Sharing a video of the pages on Monday, February 26, an X user wrote: "Rev King’s people took out 13 PAGES out of a single newspaper to wish him a happy birthday.

"This man beat his congregation and even set people on fire. He was arrested and sentenced to death.





"13 Pages."







