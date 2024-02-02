“I’ve Entered France”, Pelumi Gives Update On London To Lagos Solo Trip

Nigerian lady, Pelumi Nubi, who is traveling from London to Lagos on a Solo trip has given an update that she is currently in France.





Pelumi who started her trip on January 30th from London, would have to go through 17 Countries to get to Lagos.





The Countries includes: France, Spain, Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo and Benin.





Sharing photos of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower, she narrated how her first day went.





She wrote: “🚗💨 Road Trip Update: DAY1 - London to Paris 🌍✨





“Swipe to see how day 1 went down ⤵️





“Slide 1: MY I CAN’T BELIEVE IT FACE has we sail across the English channels into France. Using a ferry to those curious how I planned to cross the bodies of water.





“Slide 2: Saying goodbye to England with a classic English breakfast. It’s a 10/10 from me! 🍳 🥓





“Slide 3: Captured the start mileage of my car. 🚘 Let’s see how many miles we’ll rack up by the end! 😅





“Slide 4: Real talk - this journey’s will probably be pricier than expected, thanks to those petrol prices! 💸🛢️





“Slide 5: YES, I made it to Paris! 🗼 Snapped this pic right in front of the Eiffel Tower. Give the post a ‘like’ and maybe I’ll share this secret spot! 😉





“Slide 6: Ending Day 1 in Paris with excitement and anticipation. The journey’s truly begun! 🌟🌃”





