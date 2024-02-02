I’m Encouraged By The Sun Award..Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed The Sun’s contributions to national development expressing happiness that such newspaper was honouring him .

Obi will receive The Sun Political Icon of the Year award for 2023 along 33 others who will be honoured with various categories of awards on February 17, 2024 in Lagos.

Speaking when The Sun team led by the Manging Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, presented a letter informing him of his selection for The Sun Political Icon of the Year award, Obi said he was enthralled by the recognition because of the reputation of the newspaper as promoter of justice and fairness.

He particularly praised The Sun for the role it has played in national development over the years, acknowledging that in political reportage, The Sun has always stood for the truth.

He said: “In 2003, when I recovered my mandate, The Sun was the first newspaper that gave me ‘Man of the Year award’ to encourage me. In fact, I was the first governor to win The Sun Man of the Year award. In my current struggle, The Sun has come to recognise my efforts I assure you that I have been encouraged by what you have done. My commitment is that we will have a better Nigeria, a Nigeria where the poor and the less privileged will see hope.”

Earlier in his presentation, Ukeh explained that Obi was chosen because he exhibited an uncommon act of bravery and political will in 2022, when he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was a presidential aspirant, to join the relatively unknown Labour Party (LP); and soon after, emerged as the presidential candidate of the party.

He further explained: “As presidential candidate of LP, you ran a political campaign that was revolutionary in outlook between 2022 and 2023. You did the unexpected, igniting a new national consciousness for a new Nigeria. Yours became a strong political movement that was never seen in Nigeria, as the old, young, male and female rooted for you.

“You became a hero of the people, including former leaders of the country. The change consciousness, which your candidature at the presidential poll brought to the political landscape of Nigeria, was indicative of the desire of many Nigerians for a better country.

“For altering the political calculations in the land, many political elites of the old brigade began to see you as a torn in the flesh while a large chunk of the new generation saw you as the new face of Nigerian politics and beacon of hope.”

The Sun MD recalled that in the election, Obi came a close third with six million votes in an election where the winner had only seven million voted, “an indication that his Obidient Movement was accepted by many Nigerians.”

Ukeh said: “We are aware that after the election, many Nigerians were disappointed with the result of the election and the fact that the change they wanted did not materialise. Feeling strongly that the results of the 2023 presidential election released by the electoral umpire did not reflect the wishes of the people, you pursued the matter to a logical end at the highest court in the land.

“You have become a global citizen as leaders across the world now cite you as the new face of Nigeria’s struggle to have good leaders. Some of the qualities that endeared you to the electorate and the world are transparency, accountability and deep knowledge of national and global economic issues. You told Nigerians how bad the country’s situation was and what you will do to change the narrative.”

Ukeh also declared that, “ it is for these and several other reasons that the Board of Editors of The Sun Publishing Limited voted you as the Political Icon of the Year, 2023, adding that the Political Icon Award was given to that person who has made the greatest impact in the country’s political landscape at a particular time.”

Other people receiving The Sun Awards along Peter Obi are: Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group; Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings; and Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Limited (Man of the Year); Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State (Governor of the Year); Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Prof. Awa Kalu, and Rev. Uma Ukpai (Lifetime Achievement Award); HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife and HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, (Most Impactful Royal Father).

Others are Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of the Kwara State governor and Founder, Ajike People Support Centre (First Lady of the Year); Dr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, Chairman/CEO, Richland Property and Homes Limited, Lagos; Chief Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze), Chairman, Diamond Leeds Ltd and Chief Peter Oge Obih, Chairman, Sea Map Group of Companies (Businessman of the Year); High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, Chairman, Pinnatech Engineering Nigeria Limited; Dr. Oludare Akande, Chairman, Bellagio Airlines Limited and Dr. Jayne Onwumere, MD, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group (Investor of the Year); Dr. Uche Ogah, President, Masters Energy Group, Chief Celestine Ebubeogu, Chairman, Tiger Foods and Chief James Uzuh, Chairman, J_Jumac Industries Ltd (Industrialist of the Year); Chief Ikenna Okafor, Chairman, Kevs Global Leasing Ltd; Lady Adaora Umeoji, DMD, Zenith Bank Plc and Archbishop Dr. Emeka Agwu, President, Voice of Evangelism International Houston, Texas, USA (Humanitarian Service Icon); and Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), Chairman, Tantita Security Services (Courage in Leadership Award).

Yet other award winners are, Mr. Robert Azibaola, Founder; Zeetin Engineering Limited; Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and Mr. Charles Odii, DG, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) (Public Service Award); Moruf Oseni, MD/CEO, Wema Bank and Mr. Femi Bakre, Managing Director, Parallex Bank (Banker of the Year); Bukola Olopade, MD/CEO, Nilayo Sports Management Ltd. (Sport Personality of the Year); Lady Ngozi Ezeonu and Tobi Bakre (Nollywood Icon of the Year).