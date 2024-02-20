Hardship: Be Patient With Our Father, Tinubu’s Children Beg Nigerians

Seyi, eldest son of President Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to endure the economic hardship being witnessed in the country.

CKNNews reports that Nigerians have been complaining bitterly about the high cost of living, food inflation and hardship in the nation.

In a post via Instagram on Monday, the president’s son, who was actively involved in the election campaign, recalled the president’s statement from his presidential speech in commemoration of the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future,” President Tinubu had said.

Meanwhile The Iyaloja General of Lagos State and Daughter of President Bola Tinubu, Alhaja Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has called on Nigerians to be patient over the economic hardship in the land.

She urged the people to keep hope alive, saying the economic downturn is a global phenomenon which is not limited to Nigeria.

Tinubu-Ojo spoke with newsmen at the 2024 Mawlid Nabiyy of the Lagos State chapter of Aljamahatul Qadiriyyah Islamic Movement.

The event also featured prayers for the nation with various portions of the Glorious Qur’an recited to seek guidance for Nigerian leaders and the best for the country.