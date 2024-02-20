Drama As Edo APC Aspirant Storms Ganduje’s Office, Demands Certificate Of Return

One of the three aspirants claiming to be candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Hon. Anamero Deker, on Monday stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where he demanded its national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to issue him certificate of return.

Recall that the APC had last Saturday conducted parallel primary polls in Benin, the Edo State capital, where three aspirants were announced winners at different locations of the city.

While a member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, was earlier announced winner by the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodimma, at Protea Hotel, Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared winner by the Returning Officer for the election, Dr Stanley Ugboaja, at the residence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, while the spokesman of the local government returning officers, Ojo Babatunde, later declared the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Anamero Sunday Dekeri, winner of the contest.

Dekeri who arrived the APC national secretariat on Monday afternoon made his way straight to Ganduje’s office where he presented a letter to the party’s helmsman, demanding the certificate of return.

The lawmaker claimed to have scored the highest number of votes at the primaries.