Family Seeks Whereabouts Of Missing Furniture Maker In Lagos

A 24-year-old man, Omoosumi Samuel, also known as Toby Woods, has been reported missing by his family in the Gbagada area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the furniture maker, who lives with his elder brother, had been missing since last Wednesday, and his whereabouts had since remained unknown till date.

It was learnt that efforts made by family and friends to contact him proved abortive as his phone number was switched off, so they took to their various social media platforms to create awareness about his sudden disappearance.

His absence had also caused panic among his customers, who patronised his furniture business, 360 furniture, both physically and online.

His elder brother, identified as Pelumi Omoosumi, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, revealed that the last time he set his eyes on his sibling was when he left for work on Wednesday morning.

“I left him in the house. I was heading to work, so I left him at home. In our conversation in the morning, he said he was going to Mushin to buy materials for work because he is a furniture maker.

“When I came back home, I did not meet him. So, we have been looking for him ever since. I have contacted all his friends as well. I have reported to the police station at Ifako. They said they were going to send out a radio and signal search to all the police stations in Lagos. They have started responding to us, as we just got a police report now, to get other information we need”, he said

Pelumi said he tried visiting hospitals, and police stations at Mushin, since that was where he hinted he was going to get materials before his disappearance.

“I did not get positive response from the locations I visited at Mushin, as they were just referring us to other places. We did not see him there”, he said.

When efforts were made to contact the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday, for his reaction, he could not be reached as he did not respond to calls or texts sent to his telephone number as of the time of filing this report.