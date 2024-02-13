AFCON: Omeruo Blames Eagles’ Loss On Peseiro’s Tactics

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has admitted that the three-time African champions lost the Africa Cup of Nations final due to the tactics employed by the coaching crew.

The Nigerian side were defeated 2-1 by the hosts, ending the team’s dreams of a fourth continental crown.

Speaking after the game in a video posted on the social media, Omeruo stated that the Eagles played too deeply while dealing with a barren attack against the host nation. 

“I don’t know. I think it wasn’t our day. We couldn’t create a lot of chances and we played too deep.”

The 2013 AFCON winner congratulated Ivory Coast but felt Nigeria’s shortcomings proved decisive before he revealed the mood in the Nigerian camp was one of deep disappointment.

“They (Super Eagles players) are sad, obviously,” he added. “It’s heartbreaking, they have worked hard and deserved to win this trophy but we’ve lost it.”

Looking ahead, the Turkey-based player stated: “For me, it’s back to my club, train and get ready for Friday’s game.”

Omeruo and Kasimpasa will host Fatih Karagumruk in a Super Lig encounter on Friday.

