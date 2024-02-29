Controversies Trail Tinubu's Inclusion Of Sons On Qatar Trip





As President Bola Tinubu embarks on a two day State visit to Qatarc today , the leadership of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has questioned and frowned at the inclusion of President Bola Tinubu’s two sons, Seyi and Yinka Tinuhu, in the official list of Nigeria’s delegation travelling to Qatar.

Expressing anger and brandishing the list of the delegation, the Coalition lamented that while Tinubu was busy deceiving Nigerians claiming seriousness about cutting down cost of governance, he is increasing such cost through the back door with a bloated list of dignitaries which includes his family members.

CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, dropped the hint while addressing newsmen in Abuja , expressing anger that slots that should have been given to professionals well equipped to negotiate a good deal for collapsing economy and country, he endorsed the inclusion of his two sons.

In a text he read during the briefing, Ameh, a House of Representatives candidate for Labour Party (LP) asked: “In what capacity is Seyi Tinubu and Yinka Tinubu, (sons of Bola Ahmed Tinubu) traveling to Qatar on the official list of Nigeria’s delegation?

“While Tinubu is busy deceiving Nigerians that he is serious about cutting down cost of Governance, he is increasing such cost through back door with a bloated list of dignitaries which includes his family members.

“Slots that should have been given to professionals who are well equipped to negotiate a good deal for our collapsing economy and Country. His children have no idea or experience required in this business of international affairs and relations with bilateral trade between countries.

“This is why his government has brought more misery to the Nigerian people than any government in the history of our country. This is clear case of mismanagement of public finances and an obvious signs of corruption in government,” he insisted.