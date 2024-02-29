Army Uncovers 40 Illegal Oil Wells In Rivers

The Nigerian Army has made a startling discovery of over 40 illegal crude oil wells in Rumuekpe community, in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The illegal oil wells were discovered on Wednesday during an operation led by the General Officer Commanding, Nigerian Army 6 Division, General Jamal Abdusallam.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the operation, Major General Abdusallam noted that the wells which are approximately 40 feet deep, represent a new tactic employed by criminals to siphon crude oil from underground reserves.

Major General Abdusallam emphasised the significance of this discovery in the fight against oil theft and illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta.

According to him, the perpetrators devised a method of excavating deep into the ground to access crude oil deposits directly. He expressed concern over the danger posed by these activities to both the environment and individuals involved.

Major General Abdussalam also said he will notify relevant authorities and deploy troops to prevent further exploitation of the area.

Several suspects were apprehended at the crime scene and are currently in military custody to enable further investigations.

One suspect, speaking anonymously, admitted that the wells were allegedly owned by various families in the community.

While describing the hazardous process of digging, the suspect highlighted the risks involved, including gas inhalation and suffocation.

The suspect revealed that individuals involved in the operation were paid around N40,000 to excavate a well, emphasizing the communal ownership of the resource and the perilous nature of their endeavors