Breaking : Tinubu Orders Implementation Of Oronsanye Report⁣ ⁣, Merger Of 52 Parastatals, Scrap 38





President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full implementation of Oronsaye report.⁣

Former President Goodluck Jonathan set up the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies under the chairmanship of Oronsaye, in 2011.

The committee submitted an 800-page report on April 16, 2012, in which it uncovered a high level of competition among several overlapping agencies, which not only created ill feelings among government agencies, but also brought about unnecessary wastage in expenditure.

It also recommended, among other things, the discontinuation of government funding of professional bodies and councils to free funds for capital projects.

The Oronsaye report established that there are 541 Federal Government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) and recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, while 38 agencies should be abolished and 52 should be merged

The panel also recommended that 14 of the agencies should revert to departments in ministries.

Addressing State House Correspondents at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Monday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said, “So in a very bold move today, this administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consistent again with his courage to take very far-reaching decisions in the interest of Nigeria, has taken a decision to implement the so-called Oronsaye Report.⁣

⁣

“Now, what that means is that a number of agencies, commissions, and some departments have actually been scrapped. Some have been modified, and marked while others have been subsumed. Others, of course, have also been moved from some ministries to others where the government feels they will operate better.” ⁣

Commenting on the development, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said it was in line with the need to reduce cost of governance and streamline efficiency across the governance value chain.



