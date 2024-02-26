Breaking: Despite DSS, Police, FG Warning , Protesters Hit Lagos Streets Over Hardships ( Pictures)

A human rights group identified as the “Take It Back Movement” on Monday hit the streets of Lagos State to protest against the soaring price of food and the high cost of living in the country.

This protest was held against the warning issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, on Sunday.

According to him, the police are aware of the plan by some people to protest in the state and will ensure that necessary measures are put in place for the safety of the lives and property of Lagosians.

He stressed that nothing would hinder the free flow of traffic or a peaceful environment to let residents carry out their lawful duties.





The protesters were seen carrying placards of various inscriptions at Ojuelegba under the bridge area of the state to make their grievances known on the current economic hardship across the country.

Speaking on the protest the TIB National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest was a demonstration of the people’s will against oppressive tendencies and hardship.

“Yes, despite police attempts to frustrate the people, Lagosians stood their ground. The police are paid by taxpayers’ money, they are meant to secure us.

“We were able to match from Yaba Labour House to Maryland. The protest will continue tomorrow and updates will be given. We will join NLC in their nationwide mass action to put an end to this hardship created by the ruling elite,” Sanyaolu added.

Stating their demands, Sanyaolu said, “The Tinubu-led government must immediately reverse the fuel subsidy removal, the floating of naira and other policies of the International Monetary Fund imposed on Nigerians.”

Also present at the protest were members of other civil society organisations such as the Joint Action Front and the Coalition for Revolution.

Police officers with vans and officers of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps were also seen following the protesters.

The Federal Government, DSS and FG had warned Labour and Nigerians against any protest over current prevailing hardships