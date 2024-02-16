Breaking: FG Shut Down Popular Sahad Store Abuja Over Alleged Food Hoarding

Twenty-four hours following President Bola Tinubu's announcement to address the root causes of the food crisis, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) took action by closing down Sahad Store, a well-known supermarket located in the Garki district of Abuja.

The supermarket management has been alleged of misleading customers by applying different prices than those indicated on the shelves.

The implementation was spearheaded by Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC

