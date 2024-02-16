AFCON Golden Boot Winner Emilio Nsue Accuses Equatorial Guinea Football Federation Of Corruption

The 2023 AFCON golden boot winner has been indefinitely suspended by the FA for allegedly involving in ‘several episodes of serious indiscipline’ during the championship.

However, the 34-year-old has made some allegations, stating the country’s football body have been unfair to the national team players.

“These cancerous and corrupt people who manage football in Equatorial Guinea took 1 million euros for themselves by leaving the national team in bad conditions.

“The only congratulations I received when l got my top scorer award came from the Ivorian authorities. My country has been ungrateful to me.

He continued: “They want to change the sports project and bring in Brazilians. You are shameless, we are the tenth best team on the African continent. They take money everywhere, they owe us money and they are stealing it.

“Before the match against Nigeria, the players did not have any outfits ready. The equipment used in the national team is paid by the players and not the Federation.

“The FA threatened certain local players and taking money from them but l said no, and this is unfair and they humiliated me and throw me out. The National team is above everything and everyone,” he added.