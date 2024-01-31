OPC, Amotekun Arrest Five Suspects Of Kidnapping In Ekiti

The Oodua People's Congress(OPC ) with the Amotekun and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) have apprehended five suspected kidnappers in the forests of Ekiti State.

The suspects identified as Usman Jelili, Mohammed Bande, Abubakar Aliu, Isah Abdullahi, and Suleiman Abdulahi claimed to be herdsmen even though none of them had cattle and none were found in the forest where they were arrested.

The Yoruba Nation on its X handle on Tuesday, January 30, made this known in a statement, saying: "The OPC (Oodua People's Congress), The Amotekun Yorubaland Security Corp and NSCDC have apprehended Five kidnappers in Ekiti state forests.

"The arrested suspected kidnappers were identified as Usman Jelili, Mohammed Bande, Abubakar Aliu, Isah Abdullahi and Suleiman Abdulahi. During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be herdsmen. However, it was discovered that none of them had cattle and none was found with them in the forest, where they were arrested.

"The operation targeted areas such as Oke-Osun, Ikere, and the thick forests near the Iju -Itaogbolu and Ikere Ekiti boundary between Ondo and Ekiti states.Stay tuned for further updates....."


