Fake Customs Boss Arrested Over Recruitment Scam

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigeria Customs Service has arrested one Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities and impersonation of the Comptroller-General of Customs and other high-ranking government officials.

This was made known in a statement on its X handle on Wednesday, January 31.

The statement reads partly: "The Nigeria Customs Service announced the successful arrest of Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, in his fifties, for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities and impersonation of the Comptroller-General of Customs and other high-ranking government officials.

"On Monday, 29 January 2024, while addressing the media, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service, revealed that the suspect's apprehension was made possible through intelligence gathered by the Customs Police Unit of the Service.

"He highlighted, “The suspect, Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, was apprehended for his involvement in impersonating the Comptroller-General of Customs, Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.”

"According to the National PRO, the suspect has fraudulently lured numerous unsuspecting citizens to pay him money for the issuance of 'job appointment letters,' thereby extorting over N1 million from them.

“This arrest underscores the relentless effort of the Nigeria Customs Service in mitigating and combating criminal elements who exploit the Service's name for fraudulent activities,” CSC Maiwada said."


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال