Fake Customs Boss Arrested Over Recruitment Scam

The Nigeria Customs Service has arrested one Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities and impersonation of the Comptroller-General of Customs and other high-ranking government officials.

This was made known in a statement on its X handle on Wednesday, January 31.

The statement reads partly: "The Nigeria Customs Service announced the successful arrest of Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, in his fifties, for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities and impersonation of the Comptroller-General of Customs and other high-ranking government officials.

"On Monday, 29 January 2024, while addressing the media, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service, revealed that the suspect's apprehension was made possible through intelligence gathered by the Customs Police Unit of the Service.

"He highlighted, “The suspect, Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, was apprehended for his involvement in impersonating the Comptroller-General of Customs, Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.”

"According to the National PRO, the suspect has fraudulently lured numerous unsuspecting citizens to pay him money for the issuance of 'job appointment letters,' thereby extorting over N1 million from them.

“This arrest underscores the relentless effort of the Nigeria Customs Service in mitigating and combating criminal elements who exploit the Service's name for fraudulent activities,” CSC Maiwada said."



