Kebbi Hosts Mass Wedding For 300 Divorcees, Widows

More than 300 divorcees and widows have exchanged vows in a mass wedding sponsored by the Kebbi State Government.





The mass wedding, at the Abdullahi Fodio palace in Gwandu Emirate in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, January 28, was orchestrated by the State Government under the auspices of Hajia Nafisa Nasir Idris, the Governor's wife, through her foundation, the Nafisa Nasir Development Foundation.





Governor Nasir Idris, overseeing the ceremony, urged the couples to cultivate companionship and serve as pillars of support for each other.





Representing the Governor, Speaker Muhammad Usman-Ankwe revealed plans for regular mass weddings aimed at uniting underprivileged individuals in matrimony.





The administration earmarked N21 million as dowry for the 300 brides hailing from the 21 local government areas with each bride receiving N70,000 as dowry.



