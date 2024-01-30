Gov Fubara Swears In ex-factional Speaker, Ehie As Chief Of Staff

After months of speculation, the Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, will today, Monday, swear in Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie as Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, and five special advisers.

The appointment of Ehie as Chief of Staff, Government House, was confirmed in a statement signed by Dr Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, on Sunday night.

It will be recalled that the resignation of Edison Ehie before now as the factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly sparked debate in some quarters about his political future and even that of his principal, Fubara.

Following the heat of the political tumult that has engulfed the state since October 29, Ehie led a four-member faction of the Rivers Assembly loyal to Fubara, given the split of the legislative chamber between supporters of the governor and lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, led by Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule.

Edison’s surprising resignation as Speaker and lawmaker was believed by political observers across Nigeria to be the fulfilment of part of the controversial peace agreement brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu aimed at settling the crisis in Rivers State between Fubara and his estranged godfather, Wike.

Also, Governor Fubara will equally swear in special advisers who will help him facilitate good governance in the state following his Supreme Court victory last week.

Those to be sworn in as Special Advisers include Dr.Darlington Orji, a former State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who recently resigned as the Chief of Staff, Ikwerre Local Government Council Area.

Others include Prince Solomon Abel Eke, former Caretaker Committee Chairman, Obio-Akpor local government area, Barr. Aminayanasam Fiberesima, Engr. Deeyah Bariene, and Ohia Prince.

“The newly appointed Chief of Staff and Special Advisers, along with one guest each, are expected to be seated at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Monday, January 29, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for the swearing-in ceremony by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, at 11:00 a.m.” the Rivers State SSG said in the statement.