Zamafara Governor Wants Me To Lose My Job, Defence Minister Cries Out

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says sponsoring people to “lie and say despicable things” about him won’t get him removed as a minister.

Matawalle, the immediate former governor of the Zamfara state, said this while reacting to corruption allegations leveled against him by the state government.

Matawalle was governor between 2019-2023.

He lost his bid for a second term in March to Mr Dauda of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Zamfara government accused Matawalle among other forms of financial recklessness, of embezzling billions of naira from the state cargo airport project.

He was also accused of directing the ministry of local government to withdraw N1 billion from the local government joint account on October 25, 2021, and to pay N825 million to the contractors without any valuation.

But, speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa, Matawalle accused Lawal of sponsoring lies against him.

He said the challenges in the state did not begin with his administration.