IPhones Expose Students To Kidnappers, Parents Warned

Parents and guardians, especially those with the means, have been warned to stop buying iPhone for their children in tertiary institutions across the country in order not to expose them to kidnappers and criminals.

At a stakeholder’s forum with parents of students of Al-Hikmah University, Ilọrin, it was identified that such avoidable decisions had led to fatalities and emotional trauma.

Speaking during the programme, the Vice Chancellor, Al-Hikmah University, Prof Noah Yusuf, said “We have observed a very disturbing trend. Parents should stop buying expensive phones for children to use in the universities.

“Students who display particularly expensive iPhones are attracting kidnappers, criminals and burglars to themselves and the hostels.

“The boyfriend(s) of a female student attacked and stole her iPhone 11 in the hostel. The parent immediately replaced it with an iPhone 12/14 pro the following day only for the thieves to return and steal the new phone in another attack!

“Another female student was traced and shot over an iPhone. It was the grace of Allah that we were able to revive her to continue her studies. Why should we give a student an iPhone of between N2 million to N5 million or even more? There are several less expensive phones that can equally assist the students in their assignment and other school work”, he added.

While also decrying the situation, Kwara State commandant of NDLEA in his remark, called on the parents to partner with the students in their acquisition of sound and drug free education as nation builders.

The chairman of the forum, Tijjani Yusuf Orinsakoko, urged the need for parents to provide a moral compass for the students.

Some of the parents who spoke called for more collaborative efforts by all the stakeholders that will benefit “our Ivory Towers and the students.”