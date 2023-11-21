You Never Rejected Me, Davido's Late Aide's Son Hails Singer On Birthday

Abdul Uthman, son of Davido's late aide, Obama DMW, on Tuesday appreciated the singer for taking care of him after his dad's passing.

Uthman made this known in a birthday note penned for the Afrobeats star, who clocked a new age on Tuesday.

On his Instagram page, Uthman wrote, "Dad, I'm writing this from the bottom of my heart. Keeping a promise is one of the hardest things in life!

"You promised to help me since I lost my father. You never rejected me. You loved me just the way a father should love his child.

"Every video of us, you always saying 'my son'. Dad, my father would be so grateful for all you do for me! I love you so much.

"There was a day I was so broken, but when we spoke, he didn't just solve my issue. He spoke to me, 'My son hope you really good'. These words are so genuine and lovely."

Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeeb Uthman, died on June 29, 2021.