Breaking: Chief Of Defence Staff Not Dead ...DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has denied the report that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has died.

A report by a newspaper ( Not CKNNews) had claimed the Defence Chief had passed away.

However, the DHQ in a post on X on Tuesday said the Defence Chief is well and alive.

Contrary to recent false publication, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, is alive and well.

“Please rely on credible sources for accurate information,” the post partly read.

Gen. Musa was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the Chief of Defence Staff on June 19, 2023