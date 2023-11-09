Why I Abandoned Law Practices To Become Kizz Daniel's Bodyguard

A lawyer aka Kelvin Power , real name Atobiloye Kelvin Kayode has narrated how he abandoned law practice to become a bodyguard

Hear him

My real name is Atobiloye Kelvin Kayode; I am from Ondo town and Ekiti State. I am sharing both places because my father is from Ekiti, and I was born in Ondo town; I had my education, formative years, and most of my life in Ondo town. And I can speak Ondo dialects fluently that one might think it is the home of my parents.

Growing up, I have always wanted to be a pride to my family. Whenever they do anything inter-house sports, I would always want to make sure that I would play a role that would identify me differently and bring pride to my parents. That has always been my goal.

And I wanted to just quickly make sure I fed my mother because my mother suffered a lot to raise us. That motivated me to study law, but when I calculated the time I would spend studying law and becoming wealthy and well-established, I realized that for someone of my background, it would take a very long time, and I wanted my mother to be alive and enjoy the fruits of her labor.

So I abandoned law and went into bodybuilding, and for that, I thank God. And honestly, that was the peak of it; I followed my passion, and it brought me good people and good fortune that changed my life. All the good people I have met were always from the gym.

“I didn’t go to law school, but I studied and graduated with a law degree from the University of Ado Ekiti now Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti.” -Atobiloye Kelvin Kayode (Kelvin Power),

