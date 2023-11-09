Immediate Past Enugu Gov. Ugwuanyi And Rumours Of Defection To APC By Charly Onah

It is factual that the immediate past Governor of Enugu State is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 Governors that supported the presidential ambition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and are still strongly supporting his government.

If the need arises or is time for him to defect to APC, he will do so publicly and in grand style, because he is a giant political masquerade and asset of immense goodwill and followership, whose political movement or membership can not be secretive and speculative.

This clarification becomes necessary in the face of the trending and unverified social media news that the ex-Governor, who is enjoying his deserved rest after 20 years of uninterrupted public service in the House of Representatives as ranking member and Government House Enugu as Governor with monumental and giant strides to point at has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC ).