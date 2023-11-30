What To Expect At CDM Anniversary Concert 2023..Eseka

The Grand Coordinator/Music Director (GCMD) of Chorale de la Magnifique (CDM, Dr. Ike Eseka, has said the audience at CDM’s 30th anniversary concert on Saturday, December 9, 2023 should expect nothing but vintage choral music, full value for money and an unforgettable evening.

The diplomatic corps, top government functionaries, captains of industry, religious leaders and other personalities are set to be hosted by CDM for its anniversary of Vintage Choral Music with the theme, ‘Strengthening Our Bonds’.

The concert will hold at Nigerian Merit Award House in Maitama, Abuja, starting with red carpet at 3pm and concert proper at 4pm.

Eseka, a lawyer by training, was tutored in music by the legendary Steve Rhodes (of blessed memory) and professor of Music, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, among others. At Laz Ekwueme Chorale’ (LEC),he rose to the position of First Assistant Director.

From a choir boy, Eseka has metamorphosed into one of Nigeria’s finest choral directors and orchestra conductors.

According to him, special renditions expected at the anniversary/Christmas concert include the Choral Sound of Music, Song of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ by Marc Antoine Charpentier, as well as black and white Christmas songs.

There will also be side attractions that include Karaoke Christmas Carols.

Benneth Ogbeiwi (Uncle Ben of Project Fame Africa), Zitu Benafa, Frank Okoye (Frank Tenor), Odeke Macartan (Organ Worship) and Dr. Judith Ogbonna-Ajah are among stars that will feature at the concert to be compered by the evergreen Tope Ojeme (OJ Power).

With Ogbeiwi, Dominic Malagu, Magdalene Akonnor, Michael d’Almeida and Patience Okeafor, Eseka formed CDM in June 1993 to perform classical songs in churches and social events.

The group now has over six branches across the country, including Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Benin City, with sub branches in Abraka and Eket. Each of the branches is led by a Coordinator/Music Director (CMD).





CDM has diverse genres of music in its repertoire. It had once performed for President Bola Tinubu, when he was Lagos State governor, and Tinubu was elated when the group rendered popular Islamic song, ‘La Ilaha Ila Allah’ as harmonised by Prof. Ekwueme.