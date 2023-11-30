Police Training: NPF Receives Donated Equipment From GS-F, UNDP , For Police Colleges

The Nigeria Police Force has taken delivery of printed training manuals, curriculum, office furniture, fittings, and equipment for three Police Colleges and one Training School in Nigeria from the Global Security-Sector-Reform Foundation (GS-Foundation) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the Federal Republic of Germany as a crucial step towards enhancing the capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force. This initiative is part of the ongoing police reform project of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The donation which was received by the Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Training and Development, DIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni, addresses the needs of Police colleges in Oji River, Maiduguri, Kaduna, and Ilorin, ensuring they receive vital support for optimal training environments.

Ambassador Annett Günter of the Federal Republic of Germany, Matthias Seeger, Project Manager, and Team Lead of the GS-Foundation in Nigeria, and Simon Ridley, UNDP's Chief Technical Advisor on Rule of Law and Human Rights were on ground to facilitate the process. They commended the dedication and professionalism of the Nigerian Police, stating that the provision of modern items and advanced IT equipment enhances their work and contributes significantly to community security and efficiency.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, underscored the importance of well-equipped police colleges in driving the reform agenda. He expressed appreciation for the collaboration, stating that the donation would boost optimal training platforms in Oji River, Maiduguri, Kaduna, and Ilorin, and in all other training facilities of the NPF, and many others that had already been donated by the GS-Foundation and German Government.