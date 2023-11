Veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama, has passed away at the age of 84.

The Kaduna-based popular Hausa film actor died around 12:15 am on Sunday.

Confirming his death , Mohammad Usman, one of his sons, revealed that his father left behind two wives.

“He died at the age of 84 and left behind two wives and 12 children,” he stated.

According to Mohammad, the funeral prayer will be held at 10 am at a mosque in Kabala Costain, Kaduna.