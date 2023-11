Below are some results of the Bayelsa Governorship election as released by INEC





YENAGOA LGA

APC- 14,534

PDP- 37,777

LP- 244





Ogbia LGA





APC: 16,319

LP: 57

PDP: 18,435





Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

APC: 5,349

LP: 22

PDP: 18,465





There are eight Local Government Areas in Bayelsa State