Suspended Adamawa REC Escapes To Niger Republic

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, is said to be in Niger Republic. 

This was revealed during the court proceedings at the Adamawa State High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

Ari was suspended from his position following allegations of gross misconduct, which included allegedly receiving bribes to influence the outcome of the 2019 general elections in Adamawa State. The case is still ongoing in court.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, counsel for the defendant, Dr. Suleiman Usman (SAN), informed the court that his client was in Niger Republic with his other wife.

He, however, promised to produce his client in court and pleaded for an adjournment to enable him to do so.

The prosecution had earlier requested a warrant of arrest to be issued against the defendant, citing his absence in court.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال