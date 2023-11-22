Suspended Adamawa REC Escapes To Niger Republic

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, is said to be in Niger Republic.

This was revealed during the court proceedings at the Adamawa State High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

Ari was suspended from his position following allegations of gross misconduct, which included allegedly receiving bribes to influence the outcome of the 2019 general elections in Adamawa State. The case is still ongoing in court.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, counsel for the defendant, Dr. Suleiman Usman (SAN), informed the court that his client was in Niger Republic with his other wife.

He, however, promised to produce his client in court and pleaded for an adjournment to enable him to do so.

The prosecution had earlier requested a warrant of arrest to be issued against the defendant, citing his absence in court.