17 People Die In Niger Fatal Accident..FRSC Corps Marshal Cautions Drivers

17 people have died in an accident in Niger State

This is a press statement from the Spokesman of the FRSC DCM Bisi Kazeem on the incident

TAKALAFIA FATAL CRASH: FOR THE UMPTEENTH TIME, FRSC CORPS MARSHAL WARNS DRIVERS TO DESIST FROM CONVEYING PASSENGERS IN TRAILERS AND OTHER HAULAGE VEHICLES

Pursuant to the unfortunate road traffic crash that occured at Takalafia village, on the Yawuri expressway, Magama Local Government of Niger State on Tuesday 21 November, 2023, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has again warned drivers of trailers and other haulage vehicles to desist from conveying passengers in their vehicles due to the danger they pose to the lives of those passengers and other road users.

Investigation into the lone crash revealed that it occured at exactly 0300HRS and involved a total of 229 people, comprising of 220 male adults, 04 female adults, and 5 male children. From that number, 206 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries, while a total of 17 male adults were killed by the crash.

The crash which involved a red coloured commercial DAF Trailer with registration number SRZ446XA driven by Mr Idi Doba, was caused by speed violation which resulted to loss of control.

The injured victims have been evacuated to Kantagora General Hospital for immediate medical attention, while the dead victims were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital.

The Corps Marshal who was deeply saddened by the crash, lamented the incessant violation of established traffic rules and prayed for the souls of the victims to rest in peace. As at the time of making this information public, the personnel of the Corps had completed evacuation of every obstruction caused as a result of the crash.

Bisi Kazeem fsi amnipr mnim

Deputy Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC Headquarters

Abuja.





21 November, 2023.