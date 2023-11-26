Sierra Leone President Vows To Protect Democracy After Coup Attempt

Sierra Leone's President Julius Bio has vowed to protect democracy after a security breach near the presidential lodge in Freetown.

President Bio revealed that some unidentified individuals aimed to destabilise the country.

In a statement shared on his X account on Sunday, Bio informed the public that the unidentified individuals who attacked the military armoury were successfully repelled, restoring calm to the situation.

In his statement, Bio wrote, "Fellow Sierra Leoneans, I bring you greetings from the Presidential Lodge in Freetown. In the early hours of this morning, there was a security breach at the Military Barracks at Wilberforce in Freetown, as some unidentified individuals attacked the military armoury.

"However, our gallant Security Forces repelled them, and calm has been restored. As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared, and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors.

"The PEACE of our beloved NATION is PRICELESS, and we shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability.

"We remain resolute in our determination to protect democracy in Sierra Leone and I urge all Sierra Leoneans to unite towards this collective responsibility. Long Live The Republic of Sierra Leone."



