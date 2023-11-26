Okey Bakassi " Bank Alert " Now Showing At The Cinemas

Nigerian entertainer, comedian, and actor Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule (Okey Bakassi debuted his filmmaking skills in his recent production

‘Bank Alert’ is an extension of the comedian's dexterity as he produced this crime-comedy film.

In 2014, the entertainer won the award for ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)’ at the Best of Nollywood Awards; therefore, having starred in several Nollywood movies, like Onye Ozi and Badamasi, to mention a few, Okey Bakassi has taken up the mantle and chosen to produce ‘Bank Alert’.

Starring Okey Bakassi as the lead actor and executive producer, the cast of Bank Alert includes Kate Henshaw, Tina Mba, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Taiwo Hassan, Bolanle Ninalowo, and more.

Directed by Akay Mason, the audience will love a sterling performance from Okey Bakassi, an entertainer who knows how to drive the industry wild with his personality; Bank Alert will surely be a hit.

The 54-year-old actor with an entertainment career portfolio spanning three decades unveiled the movie at an exclusive premiere held in Lagos on November 24.

The event was attended by the who is who in the entertainment and media industry including such notables like AY, Kate Henshaw, Yaw , Funny Bone , Chico of Classic FM , Mercy Frank of BBC and Chris Kehinde Nwandu of CKNNews



