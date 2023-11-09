RMD Speaks On The Importance Of The Girl Child

 Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo has spoken on the importance of the girl child

"When my father was !ll, my sister left her job to stay with him. My other sister left her business to work shifts with her. None of us boys left our business or work.

“Yet you fΩΩl!$hly complain that you have only girls? You have hit the jackpot!

“Each of your daughters is worth 3 sons! Having a daughter prolongs your life. She will not get into as much tro√ble as your sons. 

“She is less likely to be disobed!€nt. When she leaves your house, she will remember you. If you are too old to leave alone, she will move you into her home, matr!mon!al or not. Go and thank God for having daughters!"

