Breaking: IGP Posts/ Redeploys 26 Commissioners Of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 40 senior police officers comprising 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police to various commands and formations in the country.
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the postings and redeployments were part of a mandate to have a professionally competent, service-driven, rule of law-compliant, and people-friendly police force, and to reflect the new status of senior officers who were recently elevated to their next ranks.
CKNNews reports that the move followed the approval of the Police Service Commission.
The AIGs posted and redeployed are;
Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Ayodeji
Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Patrick Edung
Border Patrol FHQ – AIG Badru Lawal
Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew Onyeka
DOPS FHQ – AIG Suleiman Yusuf
FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos – AIG Idowu Owohunwa
Maritime Lagos – AIG Rhoda Olofu
Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – AIG Godwin Aghaulor
ONSA Abuja – AIG Effiom Ekot
CTU FHQ Abuja – AIG Anene Innocent
Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Odama Ojeka
Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong Eyibio,
Zone 17 Akure – AIG Adebowale Williams
xiv.Investment FHQ Abuja- AIG Sahabo Yahaya.
Similarly, the 26 newly posted/redeployed Commissioners of Police include;
Benue State-CP George Chuku
Jigawa State-CP Ahmed Tijani
Niger State-CP Dan Mamman Shawulu
Gombe State-CP Usman Hayatu
Imo State-CP Danjuma Aboki
Rivers State-CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan
Taraba State-CP Joseph Eribo
Osun State-CP Isyaku Mohammed
Safer Highways FHQ-CP Mohammed Barde
PPP DLS FHQ-CP Polycarp Emeka
Anti-Human Trafficking -CP Shehu Abubakar
Border Patrol FHQ-CP Lawal Ayodeji
Maritime Lagos-CP Emmanuel Agene
Admin Airwing-CP Jude Azuka
Commandant Police College Kaduna- CP Dan Idi
Force Provost Marshal-CP Ibitoye Olajide
INEC-CP Adamu Isa
Procurement DLS FHQ-CP Nwanosike Okocha
PSO to IGP-CP Johnson Adenola
PAP Western Port Lagos-CP Olanrewaju Shola
Int’l Investigation INTERPOL -CP Shelleng Yusuf
SEB FCID Abuja-CP Emmanuel Aina
Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja-CP Miller Dantawaiye
Director NPF-NCCC-CP Henry Uche
DOPS FHQ Abuja-CP Vungmoh Kwaimo
Commandant Police College Ikeja – CP Fasuba Olabode.
While noting that the posting was with immediate effect, Adejobi added that the IG has charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the force’s policy and support the agenda of government for economic recovery and growth as well as sociopolitical development of the country.
Egbetokun also stressed the importance of entrenching professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their command, while calling on them to partner with all relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people.